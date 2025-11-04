Projected Lineup: November 4 at NY Rangers

NEW YORK - Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to start for the first time this season as the Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

The first goaltender to leave the ice during this morning's skate at Madison Square Garden, Kochetkov missed the first 11 games of the season with a lower-body injury he sustained before opening night. During his lone start of a conditioning stint with the Chicago Wolves last weekend, the 26-year-old stopped 22 of 23 shots in a 4-1 win, providing enough of a green light for his return to NHL action.

"(Kochetkov) played basically one preseason game in five months, so I think for him, even, just knowing that 'okay I'm feeling good about my game' was important," said Rod Brind'Amour following Monday's practice. "Obviously, he looked good [with the Wolves], and I think he's ready to roll."

After winning both of his appearances against New York last year, Kochetkov is 4-2-0 against the Rangers in his career with a .924 SV% and 2.18 GAA in those six starts.

In front of him, Brind'Amour may elect to shuffle his forward lines, seeking a spark after a quiet outing on Saturday in Boston. Sebastian Aho was flanked by Andrei Svechnikov and Taylor Hall to start the week, while Nikolaj Ehlers slotted on the left wing with Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake, and Seth Jarvis joined "The Jordans" - Martinook and Staal.

"We've got a couple of guys that need to score 5-on-5, and haven't, so we'll try to maybe shake things up (on Tuesday)," offered Brind'Amour. "We've got to get those guys going."

---

Today's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Hall

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Jankowski - Kotkaniemi - Nadeau

Defense

Nikishin - Walker

Chatfield - Nystrom

Reilly - Legault

Goaltender

Kochetkov

(Backup: Bussi)

---

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | "Out For An Extended Period" as of Oct. 23)

Shayne Gostisbehere (Midsection Injury | No Timetable For Return)

K'Andre Miller (Lower-Body Injury | Return "Around The Corner" as of Oct. 27)

Eric Robinson (Upper-Body Injury | "Out For An Extended Period" as of Oct. 23)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | "Out For A While" as of Oct. 14)

Scratches

Frederik Andersen

Domenick Fensore

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Walker

PP2: Blake, Hall, Nadeau, and Stankoven with Nikishin