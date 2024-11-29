Projected Lineup: November 29 vs. Florida

Martin to start third straight game

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will once again turn to Spencer Martin as they take on the Florida Panthers in a matinee matchup. Carolina has won nine straight games at Lenovo Center, tying the second-longest home winning streak in franchise history.

Martin posted 19 and 22 saves on Monday and Wednesday, respectively, to backstop Carolina's wins over Dallas and the New York Rangers.

Rod Brind'Amour confirmed Martin's status this afternoon and suggested that, while he will not be playing today, Pyotr Kochetkov may be nearing a return.

"He looks fine, I know he's feeling good, but there are certain protocols (to follow) and a certain amount of time you have to take," Brind'Amour said of Kochetkov, who has missed two games as he goes through concussion protocol. "So I'm not sure if he'll be able to back up or play tomorrow, but I know it's close."

Ahead of Martin, the group is unchanged from Wednesday's win over the Rangers.

Sporting a league-leading +19 plus-minus rating on the year, Dmitry Orlov will look to stretch his career-best point streak to seven games on the blue line.

Martin Necas built his league-leading scoring total to 37 points with two assists in Wednesday's victory and has points in four straight games, including three multi-point performances in that span.

Seth Jarvis returned from injury on Monday and has scored in both games since rejoining the lineup. He has points in each of his last three games played, as does his linemate Sebastian Aho.

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Roslovic

Svechnikov - Drury - Necas

Carrier - Staal - Martinook

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Martin

[Backup: Perets]

-

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Concussion | No Timetable For Return)

Scratches

Ty Smith

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns

