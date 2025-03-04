Projected Lineup: March 4 at Detroit

DETROIT - Forward Sebastian Aho will look to extend his goal/point streak to four games on Tuesday when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Detroit Red Wings.

Aho scored the overtime winner at Lenovo Center on Sunday, becoming one of just five players in NHL history to record five OT goals in one season. Carolina's top center also averages a point per game in his career against Detroit, recording 26 points in 26 meetings.

Behind Aho and the forwards, Frederik Andersen is expected to take his turn in the goaltending rotation.

"Zilla" is looking to get back in the win column for the first time since Jan. 28, after coming out on the wrong end of his last four outings. Some of those results have come with a bit of tough luck, though, as the team has produced just four total goals of support in Andersen's last four games played.

In 13 career appearances against Detroit, the Danish backstop is a stellar 11-1-1 with a .925 save percentage.

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Rantanen

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Blake

Robinson - Jost - Roslovic

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

-

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Riley Stillman

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Svechnikov and Rantanen with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns