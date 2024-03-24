Projected Lineup: March 24 vs. Toronto

RALEIGH, NC. - Jack Drury returns to the Carolina Hurricanes' lineup on Sunday when the team faces the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The forward has been out of the lineup since March 9 due to a lower-body injury, but pre-game Rod Brind'Amour said that he's good to draw back in.

Brendan Lemieux will come out to make room for him.

Behind the group of skaters, Frederik Andersen gets the start against his old club.

Andersen has been terrific since returning from a blood-clotting issue earlier this month, allowing just seven goals in five games played. With a .949 save percentage since March 7, no NHL goalie who has played in a minimum of five contests has produced a better number.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -190

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Guentzel - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kuznetsov - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Noesen

Drury - Kotkaniemi - Teravainen

(The above lineup is Friday's with Drury in Lemieux's spot. It may very well change with the team having five available centers now.)

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov or Martin]

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Upper-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei