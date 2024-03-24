Projected Lineup: March 24 vs. Toronto

RALEIGH, NC. - Jack Drury returns to the Carolina Hurricanes' lineup on Sunday when the team faces the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The forward has been out of the lineup since March 9 due to a lower-body injury, but pre-game Rod Brind'Amour said that he's good to draw back in.
Brendan Lemieux will come out to make room for him.
Behind the group of skaters, Frederik Andersen gets the start against his old club.
Andersen has been terrific since returning from a blood-clotting issue earlier this month, allowing just seven goals in five games played. With a .949 save percentage since March 7, no NHL goalie who has played in a minimum of five contests has produced a better number.
-
-
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Guentzel - Aho - Jarvis
Svechnikov - Kuznetsov - Necas
Martinook - Staal - Noesen
Drury - Kotkaniemi - Teravainen
(The above lineup is Friday's with Drury in Lemieux's spot. It may very well change with the team having five available centers now.)
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Skjei - Pesce
Orlov - Chatfield
Goaltenders
Andersen
[Backup: Kochetkov or Martin]
Injuries
Jesper Fast (Upper-Body Injury)
Healthy Scratches
Tony DeAngelo
Brendan Lemieux
-
PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns
PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei