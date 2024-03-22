Projected Lineup: March 22 at Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Rod Brind'Amour is "hopeful" he'll have Teuvo Teravainen back in the lineup on Friday when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals.
The forward has missed the team's last four games due to an upper-body injury suffered last Thursday against Florida, but he'll take warmups this evening at Capital One Arena. If he gives the thumbs up, he'll be in and the team will be back to their standard rotation of 12 forwards and six defensemen.
Tony DeAngelo served as the team's seventh defenseman on Thursday but played just 3:49.
While Teravainen may be able to return, it is anticipated that the team will be without Jack Drury (lower-body injury) and Jesper Fast (undisclosed injury) for another night. Drury has been out since March 9 and Fast will miss a second game.
Behind the cast of skaters, if the team sticks with their goaltending rotation, Pyotr Kochetkov will be between the pipes.
Since December 12, the 24-year-old is 15-6-2 with a .928 save percentage.
The .928 is the second-best among all NHL goalies who have played 20 games, trailing only Connor Hellebuyck of Winnipeg (.929).
Tonight's Betting Odds
Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -210
To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Guentzel - Aho - Jarvis
Svechnikov - Kuznetsov - Necas
Martinook - Staal - Noesen
Lemieux - Kotkaniemi - Teravainen
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Skjei - Pesce
Orlov - Chatfield
Goaltenders
Kochetkov
[Backup: Martin]
(Frederik Andersen is fine. He played last night and the team has rotated their backup option since he returned earlier this month.)
Injuries
Jack Drury (Lower-Body Injury)
Jesper Fast (Undisclosed)
Healthy Scratches
Tony DeAngelo
PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns
PP2: Kotkaniemi, Kuznetsov, Necas, and Noesen with Skjei