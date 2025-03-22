Projected Lineup: March 22 at Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Forward Seth Jarvis will try to move his season-best point streak to seven games on Saturday when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Los Angeles Kings.

The fourth-year pro found twine for the team-leading 27th time on Thursday in San Jose and continues closing in on back-to-back 30-goal seasons.

Taylor Hall will also look to continue his run of points in consecutive games, entering with at least one appearance on the score sheet in four in a row.

Rod Brind'Amour and staff are likely to turn to Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes, continuing a rotation between the 25-year-old and Frederik Andersen that has been in place since Jan. 20. The young backstop has been stellar amid Carolina's run of eight straight wins, producing a .960 save percentage during his four starts.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -110

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Blake

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Roslovic

Martinook - Staal - Stankoven

Robinson - Jankowski - Jost

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Gostisbehere - Walker

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen]

-

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple Of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Andrei Svechnikov (Upper-Body Injury | "Maybe Available Next Week" on March 14)

Scratches

TBD

-

PP1: Aho, Hall Jarvis, and Stankoven with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns and Walker