Projected Lineup: March 22 at Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Forward Seth Jarvis will try to move his season-best point streak to seven games on Saturday when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Los Angeles Kings.
The fourth-year pro found twine for the team-leading 27th time on Thursday in San Jose and continues closing in on back-to-back 30-goal seasons.
Taylor Hall will also look to continue his run of points in consecutive games, entering with at least one appearance on the score sheet in four in a row.
Rod Brind'Amour and staff are likely to turn to Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes, continuing a rotation between the 25-year-old and Frederik Andersen that has been in place since Jan. 20. The young backstop has been stellar amid Carolina's run of eight straight wins, producing a .960 save percentage during his four starts.
-
Tonight's Betting Odds...
Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -110
To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.
-
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Jarvis - Aho - Blake
Hall - Kotkaniemi - Roslovic
Martinook - Staal - Stankoven
Robinson - Jankowski - Jost
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Gostisbehere - Walker
Orlov - Chatfield
Goaltenders
Kochetkov
[Backup: Andersen]
-
Injuries
William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple Of Months" As Of Jan. 24)
Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)
Andrei Svechnikov (Upper-Body Injury | "Maybe Available Next Week" on March 14)
Scratches
TBD
-
PP1: Aho, Hall Jarvis, and Stankoven with Gostisbehere
PP2: Blake, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns and Walker