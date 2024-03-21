Projected Lineup: March 21 vs. Philadelphia

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes may have to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen on Thursday when they host the Philadelphia Flyers.

Forward Jesper Fast (undisclosed) was a surprise absence at morning skate to start the day and Rod Brind'Amour shared afterward that the steady winger is "nursing something."

Doubtful to play this evening, the Canes will not only likely be without him, but it also appears that Jack Drury and Teuvo Teravainen will miss another game too.

Both were on the ice to start the day and the team's head coach said he was hopeful to have one of them available, but "it doesn't look like they'll draw in." He did say that one of them may be available tomorrow against the Capitals though.

Teravainen suffered an upper-body injury last Thursday against the Florida Panthers and has missed the team's last three games.

The 24-year-old Drury went down with a lower-body injury on Saturday, March 9. Today was his first time back on the ice with the group.

If the team does need to go 11-7 tonight, Tony DeAngelo would play against his former club.

A healthy scratch since February 25, the offensive defenseman scored the last time he was in the lineup.

Behind the team's cast of skaters, Frederik Andersen is set to take his turn in the rotation between the pipes.

4-0 with a .949 save percentage (SV%) since returning, "Zilla" has looked outstanding in wins over Montreal, Calgary, Florida, and Ottawa.

In 19 career games against Philadelphia, Andersen is 12-4-3 with a .910 SV%.

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Guentzel - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kuznetsov - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Noesen

Lemieux - Kotkaniemi

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

DeAngelo

Goaltenders

Andersen

Martin

(Pyotr Kochetkov is fine. The team has rotated their backup option since Andersen returned earlier this month.)

Injuries

Jack Drury (Lower-Body Injury)

Jesper Fast (Undisclosed)

Teuvo Teravainen (Upper-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

N/A

-

PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Kotkaniemi, Kuznetsov, Necas, and Noesen with Skjei