Projected Lineup: March 19 at New York

ELMONT, NY. - If the Carolina Hurricanes stick with the goaltending rotation that they've utilized for the last 12 days, Pyotr Kochetkov will be between the pipes on Tuesday when they take on the New York Islanders.

Rod Brind'Amour and staff have flip-flopped between Kochetkov and Frederik Andersen, and given that Andersen started Sunday in Ottawa, it could be time for the 24-year-old to take his turn.

The 2019 second-round draft pick has been nothing short of amazing since mid-December, producing a .926 save percentage in 23 games played. Of all Eastern Conference goalies who have played at least 20 games during that time, he leads the pack with that number.

Kochetkov earned a 36-save win in Toronto on Saturday in his last appearance, going a perfect three-for-three in the shootout.

In front of the crease, no update was available on Teuvo Teravainen pre-game.

The 29-year-old forward suffered an upper-body injury during Thursday's win over Florida and did not play in either of the team's victories over the weekend. Saturday night post-game Brind'Amour said that the injury is not expected to be serious and that he hoped to have him as an option this week, but it remains to be seen whether or not he'll be available tonight.

Tonight's Betting Odds

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -170

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Guentzel - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kuznetsov - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Lemieux - Kotkaniemi - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen or Martin]

Injuries

Jack Drury (Lower-Body Injury)

Teuvo Teravainen (Upper-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Kotkaniemi, Kuznetsov, Necas, and Noesen with Skjei