Projected Lineup: March 15 at Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - The Carolina Hurricanes will keep the same approach to their lineup on Saturday, as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers in search of a seventh consecutive win.

Dmitry Orlov and Andrei Svechnikov (upper-body injuries) will both miss another game, but the team has found a way to keep their streak of victories rolling without them. Rod Brind'Amour has said all week long that Orlov could play at any time, but the team doesn't feel the need to force him back in until he is 100%. As for Svechnikov, the head coach revealed last night that he is "hopeful" he can return next week.

Leaving the team with the same available 18 skaters, Pyotr Kochetkov will take his turn in net behind them.

Stellar since early January, the 25-year-old backstop is 9-2-2 with a .913 save percentage in his last 13 appearances, including four consecutive wins. During his last time out, Tuesday against Tampa Bay, he recorded his 24th win of the season, setting a new career-high.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Blake

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Roslovic

Martinook - Staal - Stankoven

Robinson - Jankowski - Jost

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Gostisbehere - Chatfield

Walker - Morrow

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen]

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple Of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Dmitry Orlov (Upper-Body Injury | Return Expected "Right Around The Corner" On March 11)

Andrei Svechnikov (Upper-Body Injury | "Maybe Available Next Week" on March 14)

Scratches

N/A

PP1: Aho, Hall Jarvis, and Stankoven with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns and Walker