Canes Announce $50,000 Grant To Ronald McDonald House Charities Of The Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. - Amy Daniels, Executive Director of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation, today announced that the team is donating $50,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Triangle, as part of the Hurricanes’ special playoff grant initiative. The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation will provide a donation to a deserving nonprofit during each round of the 2026 NHL playoffs that the Hurricanes reach.

“During this exciting playoff run, we are proud to recognize and support organizations that align with our Foundation’s goals of assisting underserved populations, meeting the health and educational needs of children and strengthening youth hockey in North Carolina,” said Daniels. “We are honored to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Triangle with our Round 1 grant, backing the meaningful impact they make for families across our region.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Triangle was selected for its outstanding commitment to supporting families with children who are ill or injured. The grant will help provide essential services that remove barriers, strengthen families and promote healing when children need healthcare.

“We are thrilled to be the first recipient of this special playoff initiative,” said Ronald McDonald House CEO, Oie Osterkamp. “This funding comes at a critical time and ensures we can provide the families we serve with greater resources, care, and renewed momentum. With this gift, the Carolina Hurricanes are helping families stay close, supported, and involved in every step of their child's medical journey.”

About RMHC

When a child is seriously injured or sick, everything changes — and that's when Ronald McDonald House of the Triangle steps in, supporting families across North Carolina and beyond with free housing, meals and a compassionate community. While children receive critical medical care at area hospitals, Ronald McDonald House provides a place for families to call home through its residential programs in Chapel Hill, Durham, and Raleigh. During some of their hardest moments, 103 families each night find comfort, encouragement, and love at a Triangle-area Ronald McDonald House. Additionally, thousands of families are offered care through in-hospital family rooms and programs.

About the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation

As the charitable arm of the Carolina Hurricanes, the Foundation takes pride in being a part of the community both on and off the ice. The Foundation strives to be an agent of change by meeting the health and educational needs of underserved populations in the community where we work, live, and play. Since the Foundation's inception in 1997, more than $17 million has been donated in grants and in-kind support to youth-serving organizations. For more information on the Foundation, please click here