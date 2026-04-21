Canes Name Spiros Anastas AHL Head Coach

RALEIGH, N.C. - Darren Yorke, Associate General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes and General Manager of the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves, today announced that the organization has named Spiros Anastas as head coach for the Wolves.

"Since taking the reins in December, Spiros has proven that he is a capable leader for our top developmental team in Chicago," said Yorke. "His communication style has resonated with our young players and we look forward to watching the Wolves push for a Calder Cup this spring."

Anastas, 40, was named to the Chicago Wolves’ coaching staff on Aug. 28, 2024, and was promoted to interim head coach on Dec.12, 2025. After assuming the top role, the Toronto native led the Wolves to a 25-14-5-6 record in the final 50 games of the season and a second-place finish in the AHL’s Central Division. The Wolves will take on the Texas Stars in 2026 Central Division Semifinals beginning on April 28.

Prior to joining the Wolves, Anastas worked as a head coach in international competitions for Greece and China, as well as a scout for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose. Anastas has also gained head coaching experience with the ECHL’s Brampton Beast and South Carolina Stingrays, in Canadian Interuniversity Sport (CIS) with the University of Lethbridge and in international competition with Serbia, Estonia and South Korea. He won a Calder Cup championship as an assistant coach with the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2013.