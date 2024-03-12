Projected Lineup: March 12 vs. New York

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes' prized trade deadline acquisition, Jake Guentzel, will likely make his team debut this evening against the New York Rangers.
Out with an upper-body injury since February 14, the high-scoring winger worked alongside fellow newcomer Evgeny Kuznetsov and Martin Necas at morning skate.
"There's a real good possibility," Rod Brind'Amour said. "He'll take warmup and we'll see where it goes, but all indications are I think he will [play.]"
The team's new #59 produced 52 points in 50 games before being forced out of the lineup and then dealt to Carolina.
Guentzel also worked on the team's second power play unit at to start the day. The full groupings can be found below.
Behind the cast of 12 forwards, Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to start in net.
With a .930 save percentage over his last 10 games, the 24-year-old has been outstanding since mid-December.
It will be his 32nd start of the season if he plays.
Tonight's Betting Odds
Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -160
Today's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Svechnikov - Aho - Teravainen
Guentzel - Kuznetsov - Necas
Martinook - Staal - Jarvis
Noesen - Kotkaniemi - Fast
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Skjei - Pesce
Orlov - Chatfield
Goaltenders
Kochetkov
[Backup: Andersen or Martin]
Injuries
Jack Drury (Lower-Body Injury)
Healthy Scratches
Tony DeAngelo
Brendan Lemieux
-
PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Kuznetsov, and Svechnikov with Burns
PP2: Guentzel, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei