Projected Lineup: March 12 vs. New York

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes' prized trade deadline acquisition, Jake Guentzel, will likely make his team debut this evening against the New York Rangers.

Out with an upper-body injury since February 14, the high-scoring winger worked alongside fellow newcomer Evgeny Kuznetsov and Martin Necas at morning skate.

"There's a real good possibility," Rod Brind'Amour said. "He'll take warmup and we'll see where it goes, but all indications are I think he will [play.]"

The team's new #59 produced 52 points in 50 games before being forced out of the lineup and then dealt to Carolina.

Guentzel also worked on the team's second power play unit at to start the day. The full groupings can be found below.

Behind the cast of 12 forwards, Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to start in net.

With a .930 save percentage over his last 10 games, the 24-year-old has been outstanding since mid-December.

It will be his 32nd start of the season if he plays.

Today's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Teravainen

Guentzel - Kuznetsov - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Noesen - Kotkaniemi - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen or Martin]

Injuries

Jack Drury (Lower-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Kuznetsov, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Guentzel, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei