Projected Lineup: March 1 vs. Edmonton

Canes expected to stick with same skaters who earned a commanding victory on Thursday

Projected Lineup 3.1 16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Goaltender Frederik Andersen is expected to be the Carolina Hurricanes' last line of defense on Saturday when they host the Edmonton Oilers.

Hoping to return to the win column for the first time since Jan. 28, Andersen is a ridiculous 18-2-2 in his career against Edmonton, including a 33-save win in a meeting between the two sides earlier this season.

In front of Andersen, Mikko Rantanen will look to build off of his first multi-point performance with his new team. Producing a power play goal and an assist on Thursday, "Moose" is slated to remain alongside Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov at five-on-five.

Like Andersen, Svechnikov has also experienced success versus the Oilers thus far in his career, recording 15 points in 11 games - including two hat tricks during the 2022-23 season.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -140

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

At Morning Skate...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Rantanen

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Hall - Jost - Blake

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Roslovic

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

-

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Riley Stillman

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Svechnikov and Rantanen with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns

News Feed

Preview: March 1 vs. Edmonton

Sebastian Aho's Open Letter To Canes Fans

Recap: Canes Return To Win Column On Whalers Night

Projected Lineup: February 27 vs. Buffalo

Preview: February 27 vs. Buffalo

Recap: Canes Blanked By Habs As Road Woes Linger

NHL Announces Time Changes For Games On March 11 And 25

Projected Lineup: February 25 at Montreal

WRAL To Broadcast Additional Canes Games Sponsored By Coastal Credit Union And Closets By Design

Preview: February 25 at Montreal

Seth Jarvis To Be Featured In Season 2 Of Prime Video's FACEOFF: Inside The NHL

Thriving In Throwbacks: A Look At Whalers Night History

Recap: Canes' Three-Goal Third Not Enough In Toronto

Canes Activate Jost From Injured Reserve

Projected Lineup: February 22 at Toronto

Preview: February 22 at Toronto

Notebook: Canes Ready To Get Back To Game Action

Jarvis, Canada Win 4 Nations Face-Off Championship