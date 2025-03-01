Projected Lineup: March 1 vs. Edmonton

RALEIGH, N.C. - Goaltender Frederik Andersen is expected to be the Carolina Hurricanes' last line of defense on Saturday when they host the Edmonton Oilers.

Hoping to return to the win column for the first time since Jan. 28, Andersen is a ridiculous 18-2-2 in his career against Edmonton, including a 33-save win in a meeting between the two sides earlier this season.

In front of Andersen, Mikko Rantanen will look to build off of his first multi-point performance with his new team. Producing a power play goal and an assist on Thursday, "Moose" is slated to remain alongside Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov at five-on-five.

Like Andersen, Svechnikov has also experienced success versus the Oilers thus far in his career, recording 15 points in 11 games - including two hat tricks during the 2022-23 season.

At Morning Skate...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Rantanen

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Hall - Jost - Blake

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Roslovic

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Riley Stillman

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Svechnikov and Rantanen with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns