Projected Lineup: January 5 vs. Pittsburgh

RALEIGH, N.C. - Dustin Tokarski (2-1-0 | 2.35 GAA | .907 SV%) will take on one of his former teams on Sunday when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The veteran backstop will make his fourth start with the Canes and will look to follow up his 21-save over New Jersey last Saturday.

Up front, things could look slightly different after Juha Jaaska was recalled earlier today. Rod Brind'Amour shared pregame that the 26-year-old Finn was added to the roster to give the team an extra body in the forward corps and may dress for the contest in lieu of an unnamed questionable player, with a final decision to come following warmups.

"Just making sure (we have enough bodies), we don't have extras, so we'll find something out hopefully after warmups," offered the Canes' head coach on Jaaska's return to Raleigh.

With that in mind, here's how the Canes finished Saturday's tilt against the Wild, with the caveat that Jaaska is likely to take warmups at a minimum.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Roslovic - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Carrier - Staal - Martinook

Robinson - Drury - Blake

(Juha Jaaska may dress in place of an unnamed questionable player.)

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Smith - Walker

Goaltenders

Tokarski

[Backup: Kochetkov]

Injuries

Tyson Jost (Lower-Body Injury | Out "Long-Term" As Of Jan. 2)

Shayne Gostisbehere (Upper-Body Injury | Out "At Least A Couple Of Weeks" As Of Dec. 30)

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

TBD

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Smith

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns