Projected Lineup: January 17 vs. Vegas

Kochetkov expected to make his third career start against the Golden Knights

Projected Lineup 1.17 16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - After a rare non-back-to-back night off on Wednesday, Pyotr Kochetkov will likely be the last line of defense on Friday when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Kochetkov was on the wrong side of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, his most recent start. On the season, the 25-year-old is 16-9-2 with a 2.54 goals against average and a .901 save percentage.

Expected to back him up tonight is Frederik Andersen, who was activated from injured reserve this morning. This indicates he is cleared to return to game action following knee surgery in November. The veteran's next appearance will be a milestone one - his 500th NHL game.

In a corresponding move, Dustin Tokarski was assigned to the Chicago Wolves (AHL).

As for the cast of skaters, the team will not have any changes to the 18 they've been utilizing recently. Ty Smith remains the lone healthy extra.

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Roslovic - Aho - Jarvis

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Svechnikov - Staal - Martinook

Jaaska - Drury - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen]

-

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | No Timetable As Of Jan. 15)

Tyson Jost (Lower-Body Injury | Out "Long-Term" As Of Jan. 2)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Ty Smith

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns

