Projected Lineup: January 15 at Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Goaltender Dustin Tokarski will face one of his former teams on Wednesday when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Buffalo Sabres.

The 35-year-old played 42 of his 85 career NHL games with the Sabres from 2020-2022 and will be on the opposite end of the ice tonight for the first time since his tenure there concluded. In his most recent outing, last Friday at Lenovo Center, Tokarski stopped all 14 shots thrown at him by the Vancouver Canucks.

"He's added some stability when he's gone in and he's given us a chance to win when he's played," Rod Brind'Amour told reporters after morning skate. "That's what you're asking for from any goalie, especially a backup goalie. He's got to give you a chance. That's what he's done."

In front of Tokarski, the Canes are not expected to have any changes to their cast of 18 skaters.

Andrei Svechnikov will look to extend his point streak to six games and Sebastian Aho will try to add to his 28 points in 19 career games against the Sabres.

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Roslovic - Aho - Jarvis

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Svechnikov - Staal - Martinook

Jaaska - Drury - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Tokarski

[Backup: Kochetkov]

-

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | No Timetable As Of Jan. 15)

Tyson Jost (Lower-Body Injury | Out "Long-Term" As Of Jan. 2)

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22 | Practicing)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Ty Smith

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns