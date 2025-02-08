Projected Lineup: February 8 vs. Utah

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will have Pyotr Kochetkov (19-10-3 | 2.48 GAA | .903 SV%) between the pipes on Saturday as they welcome Utah Hockey Club to North Carolina.

Making his team-leading 34th appearance of the season, the Canes have earned at least a point in six of Kochetkov's last seven appearances (4-1-2). Allowing three goals or less in his last 11 outings, a victory today would give him 20 for the second consecutive season.

In front of him, Carolina may roll out an 11-7 lineup for the second time this week. Rod Brind'Amour said pregame that there are a couple of "question marks" in the lineup and confirmed that all seven defensemen on the roster will dress for warmups, opening the door for Scott Morrow to potentially make his regular-season home debut.

Regardless of ins and outs within the lineup, the Canes will look for their first even-strength goal in almost a week. Held scoreless on Tuesday in Winnipeg and earning only a late 6-on-5 goal on Thursday in Minnesota, Rod Brind'Amour's group will try to get back to the offense that currently averages the second-best goals per game on home ice this season (3.74).

Sebastian Aho, who will play an important role for Finland in the impending 4 Nations Face-Off, and Jack Roslovic, both enter today's contest with 18 goals this season.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

*Final Scratch TBD

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Rantanen

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Blake

Svechnikov - Staal - Martinook

Robinson - Roslovic - Jaaska

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Morrow

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen]

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Tyson Jost (Lower-Body Injury | Out "Long-Term" As Of Jan. 2)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

TBD

PP1: Aho, Blake, Jarvis and Rantanen with Burns

PP2: Hall, Kotkaniemi, Roslovic and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere