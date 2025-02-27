Projected Lineup: February 27 vs. Buffalo

RALEIGH, N.C. - Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov will likely try to replicate his 34-save shutout showing from last year's Whalers Night on Thursday, as he is expected to start for the Carolina Hurricanes against the Buffalo Sabres.

The 2023-24 edition of the annual throwback theme night saw the young backstop register 63:40 of shutout play against New Jersey before Sebastian Aho's overtime winner. Tonight, he's slated to take his turn in the goaltending rotation and make his second start since the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

In front of him, Carolina will look to have "Brass Bonanza" playing throughout Lenovo Center several times after they were held without a goal in Montreal on Tuesday.

Aho has produced 28 points in 20 career games against the Sabres and leads the team in scoring (7G, 3A) during their previous eight times in Whalers colors, having found twine in five of those outings.

Tyson Jost, who was a last-minute scratch on Tuesday, seems set to draw back into the lineup after appearing between Jackson Blake and Taylor Hall at morning skate. Riley Stillman, who served as the seventh defenseman for the team's most recent game and played just 1:52, is expected to come out to make room.

At Morning Skate...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Rantanen

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Hall - Jost - Blake

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Roslovic

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen]

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Riley Stillman

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Svechnikov and Rantanen with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns