Projected Lineup: December 10 vs. San Jose

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes could sport some fresh forward lines as they take on the San Jose Sharks at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.

Following Saturday's loss in New York, the team practiced with all-new trios this week, notably uniting Sebastian Aho with Martin Necas and Seth Jarvis. Filling in Necas' usual spot with Eric Robinson and Jack Drury, Jackson Blake should see an uptick in ice time as he seeks to return to the scoresheet.

Pyotr Kochetkov, who has started each of the team's last three games, is expected to have the nod again. The Sharks are the only active NHL team that #52 has not yet faced in his young career.

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Necas - Aho - Jarvis

Robinson - Drury - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Svechnikov

Carrier - Kotkaniemi - Roslovic

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Tokarski]

-

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Ty Smith

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns