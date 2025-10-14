Preview: October 14 at San Jose

Canes kick off their State Fair road trip in the Bay Area

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep their winning ways going on the west coast, as they take on the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 14

Puck Drop: 10:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 2-0-0 (4 Points, T-1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Win (OT) over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Oct. 11

Sharks Record: 0-0-2 (2 Points, T-4th - Pacific Division)

Sharks Last Game: 7-6 Loss (OT) to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, Oct. 11

Last Time Out...

  • The Canes showed some resilience on Saturday night, earning the result in overtime after a back-and-forth contest against the Flyers on Saturday.
  • Seth Jarvis netted the OT winner, becoming the first player in Canes/Whalers franchise history to record the game-winning goals in the first two games of a team's season.
  • Taylor Hall scored for a second straight game, the first time in his career that he's found twine in each of his team's first two games.
  • In net, Frederik Andersen improved to 2-0, stopping 20 out of 23.

900 For Cap...

  • Jordan Staal is set to play in his 900th game as a Hurricane tonight.
  • Traded to Carolina from Pittsburgh on June 22, 2012, in exchange for Brandon Sutter, Brian Dumoulin, and the eighth overall pick, Staal has remained in Raleigh since, with this being his 14th season.
  • No. 11 is now just nine games away from catching his brother, Eric, for the third-most games played in franchise history. Only Ron Francis (1,186) and Glen Wesley (913) remain ahead of those two.
  • Staal tallied his first goal of 2025-26 on Saturday, becoming the fifth active skater to score in at least 20 seasons. The others: Sidney Crosby (21), Brent Burns (21), Alex Ovechkin (20) and Corey Perry (20).

Slavin's Status In Question...

  • The Canes could potentially begin their six-game, 13-day road trip without star defenseman Jaccob Slavin. Slavin did not play in the final few minutes of regulation or overtime in Saturday's win over Philadelphia and Rod Brind'Amour said that he "felt a little gimpy."
  • The head coach didn't have much of an update following yesterday's practice, saying that the blueliner was being re-evaluated again and, at the time, wasn't sure if he would travel with the team or not.
  • Without Slavin, Mike Reilly would be in line to make his team debut after signing as a free agent on July 1. To see what combinations the team used at practice yesterday, click here.

In Net...

  • Tonight will likely feature one of Frederik Andersen or Brandon Bussi between the pipes for Carolina. Rod Brind'Amour revealed this weekend Pyotr Kochetkov is "out for at least a week" due to a lower-body injury.
  • Andersen, 36, starts his 13th NHL season with a record of 2-0.
  • Bussi, 27, would be making his NHL debut, should he get into a game. Brind'Amour said on Monday that Bussi will likely get at least one start over the course of this six-game road trip.

On The Other Side...

  • Playing in two exciting games to start the season, the Sharks have received nine goals of offense from eight different players.
  • Dmitry Orlov has factored in on three of those goals, co-leading the team in scoring. The San Jose roster also features former Hurricanes Alex Nedeljkovic and Jeff Skinner.
  • Michael Misa, the second overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, is set to make his NHL debut tonight.
  • Sharks Head Coach Ryan Warsofsky served as an assistant coach with the Hurricanes’ AHL affiliate Charlotte Checkers in 2018-19 before taking over as head coach of the Checkers in 2019-20 and later the Chicago Wolves from 2020-22. He helped Charlotte and Chicago win Calder Cup championships in 2019 and 2022.

Injury Updates...

  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (lower-body injury) was ruled out for "at least a week" by Rod Brind'Amour on Saturday, Oct. 11. He was not on the team plane when it departed Raleigh on Monday, but the head coach said he was hopeful that he could join the team at some point on the trip.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin's (lower-body injury) status for the road trip was still "to be determined", per Rod Brind'Amour on Oct. 13.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their new white uniforms for the first time in a regular-season game. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice in Anaheim on Wednesday. They'll then take on the Ducks on Thursday night at Honda Center.
  • Next Game: Thursday, Oct. 16 @ Anaheim | 10:00 p.m. ET
  • Next Home Game: Tuesday, Oct. 28 vs. Vegas | 6:30 p.m. ET | Hispanic Heritage Night | Tickets | Parking

