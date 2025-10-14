Preview: October 14 at San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep their winning ways going on the west coast, as they take on the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

-

When: Tuesday, Oct. 14

Puck Drop: 10:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 2-0-0 (4 Points, T-1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Win (OT) over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Oct. 11

-

Sharks Record: 0-0-2 (2 Points, T-4th - Pacific Division)

Sharks Last Game: 7-6 Loss (OT) to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, Oct. 11