Preview: November 7 vs. Pittsburgh

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes wrap up a four-game homestand against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

When: Thursday, Nov. 7

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -260

Canes Record: 9-2-0 (18 Points, T-1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-4 Win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, Nov. 5

Penguins Record: 5-7-2 (12 Points, T-5th - Metro Division)

Penguins Last Game: 4-3 SO Loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday, Nov. 5