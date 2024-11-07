Preview: November 7 vs. Pittsburgh

Canes seek eighth straight win as they host the Pens on Thursday

By Peter Dewar
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes wrap up a four-game homestand against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

When: Thursday, Nov. 7

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -260

Canes Record: 9-2-0 (18 Points, T-1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-4 Win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, Nov. 5

Penguins Record: 5-7-2 (12 Points, T-5th - Metro Division)

Penguins Last Game: 4-3 SO Loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday, Nov. 5

Last Game...

  • The Canes won their seventh straight game with a 6-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.
  • Martin Necas scored the game-winning goal with 31 seconds left in the contest.
  • 12 different Hurricanes recorded at least one point, including multi-point outings from Necas and Brent Burns.
  • Starting for the fourth straight game, Pyotr Kochetkov posted 12 saves to earn the win between the pipes.

Going Streaking...

  • In addition to the team's seven-game win streak, a handful of Hurricanes also come into the contest seeking to stretch streaks of their own.
  • Martin Necas - 17 points in seven games
  • Andrei Svechnikov - eight points in six games
  • Dmitry Orlov - four points in three games
  • Pyotr Kochetkov - five straight wins

Familiar Foe...

  • Tonight marks the second of three meetings between the Canes and Penguins. Since their Oct. 12 game in Tampa was postponed, it's the first time Carolina has seen a repeat opponent during the 2024-25 campaign.
  • In their first meeting, the Hurricanes tallied four consecutive goals to erase an early Pittsburgh marker and take a 4-1 victory at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 18.
  • Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Martin Necas each posted two points in that win, with Necas netting the game-winner.

Milestone Watch...

  • Sebastian Aho is one game-winning goal away from passing Ron Francis for the franchise record with 58.
  • Eric Robinson is three points shy of 100 NHL points.
  • Sean Walker is three points away from 100 NHL points.

In Net...

  • At the time of publishing, Rod Brind'Amour has not yet confirmed a starting goaltender for tonight's game.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov has started, and won, each of the last four games in Frederik Andersen's absence.
  • Spencer Martin has not yet appeared in game action since being recalled on Oct. 28, but went 1-1-1 with the Chicago Wolves (AHL) to start the season. Rod Brind'Amour said on Tuesday that the coaching staff planned to give Martin a game "at some point."

On The Other Side...

  • Pittsburgh enters tonight's tilt with just three wins in its last 10 games but boasts points in three straight (2-0-1) after a SO loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday.
  • The usual suspects sit atop the Penguins scoring charts: Evgeni Malkin leads with 16 points, while Sidney Crosby joins Rickard Rakell with six goals apiece.
  • It's been a rotating cast between the pipes, but former Hurricane Alex Nedeljkovic seems to have the inside track on the starting gig for Pittsburgh. The Parma, Ohio native has started three straight games and co-leads the team in appearances alongside Joel Blomqvist with six, while sporting a 2.76 GAA and .900 sv% on the year.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.
  • Defenseman Riley Stillman (lower-body injury) has been practicing with the team since the onset of training camp, originally in a no-contact sweater. He graduated to a regular practice sweater in mid-October, but there is currently no timetable for his Hurricanes debut.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen suffered a lower-body injury in the team's win over Seattle on Saturday, October 26. Rod Brind'Amour said on Thursday, October 31 that the goaltender is week-to-week.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their red uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Friday before departing to Denver ahead of Saturday's clash in Colorado.
  • Next Game: Saturday, Nov. 9 at Colorado | 9:00 pm
  • Next Home Game: Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. Ottawa | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking

