Preview: March 20 at San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Carolina Hurricanes begin a stretch of three games on the West Coast on Thursday, looking to pick up a season-high-tying eighth consecutive win when they face the San Jose Sharks.

-

When: Thursday, March 20

Puck Drop: 10:30 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -345

-

Canes Record: 41-22-4 (86 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-0 Win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, March 15

-

Sharks Record: 18-41-9 (45 Points, 8th - Pacific Division)

Sharks Last Game: 5-1 Loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday, March 15