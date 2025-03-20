Preview: March 20 at San Jose

Burns to pass Marleau for fifth all-time on league's consecutive games played list

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Carolina Hurricanes begin a stretch of three games on the West Coast on Thursday, looking to pick up a season-high-tying eighth consecutive win when they face the San Jose Sharks.

-

When: Thursday, March 20

Puck Drop: 10:30 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -345

-

Canes Record: 41-22-4 (86 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-0 Win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, March 15

-

Sharks Record: 18-41-9 (45 Points, 8th - Pacific Division)

Sharks Last Game: 5-1 Loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday, March 15

Last Game...

  • Carolina put together an impressive, full 60-minute effort on Saturday, blanking the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0 on the second half of a back-to-back.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov earned his 10th career shutout by turning aside all 26 shots faced.
  • Mark Jankowski scored twice, improving his start to the team to four goals on four shots in four games.

Previous Meetings vs. SJ...

  • December 10: Carolina's defensemen scored all three goals in a 3-2 victory over the Sharks at Lenovo Center.

Burnzie's Climb Continues...

  • Defenseman Brent Burns will play in his 911th consecutive game tonight, moving into sole possession of fifth place on the league's all-time list. Burns will pass longtime Sharks teammate Patrick Marleau tonight, and next week he can pass Gary Unger (914) to move into fourth place.
  • His last missed game came in November of 2013.

On The Mark...

  • Forward Mark Jankowski is enjoying a historic start to his Hurricanes tenure, having become the first player on NHL record (since 1997-98) to score on each of his first four shots with a team.
  • The trade deadline acquisition has posted a pair of two-goal games in four outings with the Canes, most recently sparking his team's 5-0 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.
  • Aside from his record-setting start to life in Carolina, Jankowski is also set to celebrate a milestone moment as he suits up for NHL game #400 this evening. Including his four goals with the Canes, the 2012 first-rounder is up to 120 points through the first 399 contests of his career.

In Net...

  • Assuming the recent rotation between the pipes continues, Frederik Andersen (9-5-0 | 2.15 GAA | .912 SV%) would be in line to get the start tonight after Pyotr Kochetkov (25-11-3 | 2.37 GAA | .908 SV%) got the nod against Philadelphia on Saturday.
  • Andersen would be aiming for a third consecutive win after holding the Red Wings and Jets to just five total goals in his last three starts.
  • Conversely, Kochetkov has won his last five starts and has helped the Canes earn at least a point in 12 of his last 14 outings (10-2-2).

On The Other Side...

  • The first team officially eliminated from playoff contention, the young Sharks team has just one win in their last five games.
  • Former Chicago Wolves Head Coach Ryan Warsofsky has built a lot of positives with the youthful group, highlighted by 2024 first-overall draft pick Macklin Celebrini. Leading all first-year forwards with 50 points, the 18-year-old is one of 10 rookies who have played a game for the Sharks this season.
  • Speaking of rookies, San Jose announced on Thursday that goaltender Georgi Romanov will make his first NHL start tonight. They also recalled prospect defenseman Luca Cagnoni earlier this week, who would be making his NHL debut.
  • Elsewhere, the Sharks power play has been hot since resuming play following the 4 Nations Face-Off, scoring at a 30% rate - sixth among all NHL teams.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov suffered an upper-body injury on Sunday, Mar. 8. He has not played since, but practiced with the team in a yellow, no-contact sweater on Wednesday, Mar. 19.
  • Defenseman Dmitry Orlov has missed five games due to an upper-body injury. He has been practicing with the team, and Rod Brind'Amour has said that the team is "just waiting for him to say he's 100%."
  • Forward William Carrier suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 4. On Jan. 24, Rod Brind'Amour revealed that the forward is going to miss "a couple of months, at minimum."
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their white uniforms tonight. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will travel to Los Angeles post-game. They are scheduled to practice on Friday and will return to game action on Saturday against the Kings.
  • Next Game: Saturday, March 22 at Los Angeles | 4 p.m. ET
  • Next Home Game: Tuesday, March 25 vs. Nashville | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

