Preview: March 20 at San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Carolina Hurricanes begin a stretch of three games on the West Coast on Thursday, looking to pick up a season-high-tying eighth consecutive win when they face the San Jose Sharks.
-
When: Thursday, March 20
Puck Drop: 10:30 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -345
-
Canes Record: 41-22-4 (86 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 5-0 Win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, March 15
-
Sharks Record: 18-41-9 (45 Points, 8th - Pacific Division)
Sharks Last Game: 5-1 Loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday, March 15