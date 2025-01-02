Preview: January 2 at Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Carolina Hurricanes kick off the new year and close out their season series against the Florida Panthers with a battle at Amerant Bank Arena.
When: Thursday, January 2
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes +100
Canes Record: 22-13-2 (46 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-3 SO Loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Dec. 31
Panthers Record: 23-13-2 (48 Points, T-1st - Atlantic Division)
Panthers Last Game: 5-3 Win over the New York Rangers on Monday, Dec. 30