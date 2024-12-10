Preview: December 10 vs. San Jose

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are set for a cross-conference clash with the San Jose Sharks and 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini.

-

When: Tuesday, December 10

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -150

-

Canes Record: 17-9-1 (35 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday, December 7

-

Sharks Record: 10-15-5 (25 Points, 7th - Pacific Division)

Sharks Last Game: 3-1 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday, December 7