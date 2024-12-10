Preview: December 10 vs. San Jose

Canes battle Sharks on North Carolina Night

Gameday 12_10 16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are set for a cross-conference clash with the San Jose Sharks and 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini.

-

When: Tuesday, December 10

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -150

-

Canes Record: 17-9-1 (35 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday, December 7

-

Sharks Record: 10-15-5 (25 Points, 7th - Pacific Division)

Sharks Last Game: 3-1 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday, December 7

Last Game...

  • The Canes slipped up on Long Island, allowing four goals in the second period en route to a 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders.
  • Andrei Svechnikov scored twice - both on the power play - and Shayne Gostisbehere posted three assists.
  • Carolina outshot New York 19-2 in the third period but scored just once in an effort to erase a two-goal deficit.

Red Hot Svech...

  • After a quiet stretch that saw him produce just one point in six games (11/25-12/3), Andrei Svechnikov has come alive in a major way with six points in his last two outings.
  • Including three goals and three assists, #37 is now tied with Martin Necas for the team lead in power play goals (7).

No Stopping Necas...

  • Martin Necas was named the NHL's First Star of the Month for November last Sunday and hasn't slowed down since.
  • Producing multiple points last Tuesday and Thursday, he now has 14 multi-point games this season, second among all NHL skaters.
  • The Czech forward is tied for the league lead with his 42 points and became the fastest player in Hurricanes history to reach the 40-point mark (26 games).
  • Necas also leads the NHL with 19 power-play points.

In Net...

  • Two days after his last game, it feels likely that Pyotr Kochetkov (11-4-0 | 2.68 GAA | .894 SV%) will once again have the nod tonight. The San Jose Sharks are the only NHL team that #52 has yet to face.
  • Alternatively, Rod Brind'Amour could elect to give newly signed netminder Dustin Tokarski his first start as a Hurricane.

On The Other Side...

  • The youth-focused Sharks have picked up points in 13 of 21 games since starting the season on a nine-game winless skid, but enter tonight's tilt with defeats in back-to-back games.
  • Only the Anaheim Ducks (33.3) allow more shots per night than San Jose (32.9), and the Sharks' 3.47 goals allowed per game are the fifth-most among all NHL teams. However, the Sharks made a trade to shake up their crease yesterday, acquiring Alexander Georgiev from the Colorado Avalanche in a deal that sent Mackenzie Blackwood the other way.
  • As for bright spots on the team, Mikael Granlund is up to 30 points in 28 games, and first-year pro Macklin Celebrini has 15 points in 18 contests.
  • The Sharks are coached by Ryan Warsofsky, who led Carolina's AHL affiliate to a Calder Cup in 2022.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen suffered a knee injury in the team's win over Seattle on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Canes announced on Friday, Nov. 21 that the goaltender would undergo surgery and be out of action for 8-12 weeks.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The homestand continues as the Canes practice on Wednesday and Thursday before hosting the Ottawa Senators for Pride Night at Lenovo Center on Friday.
  • Next Game: Friday, Dec. 13 vs. Ottawa | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

