Preview: April 17 at Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ont. - The Carolina Hurricanes are set to close out the regular season with their lone trip to Canada's capital, taking on the Senators in Game 82.

When: Thursday, April 17

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -105

Canes Record: 47-29-5 (99 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-2 Loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, April 16

Senators Record: 34-30-7 (95 Points, 4th - Atlantic Division)

Senators Last Game: 4-3 Loss (OT) to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, April 15