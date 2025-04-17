Preview: April 17 at Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ont. - The Carolina Hurricanes are set to close out the regular season with their lone trip to Canada's capital, taking on the Senators in Game 82.
When: Thursday, April 17
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -105
Canes Record: 47-29-5 (99 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-2 Loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, April 16
Senators Record: 34-30-7 (95 Points, 4th - Atlantic Division)
Senators Last Game: 4-3 Loss (OT) to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, April 15