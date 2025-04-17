Preview: April 17 at Ottawa

Canes square off with Sens in final tune-up before playoffs

24-25_LeadGraphic_041725_16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

OTTAWA, Ont. - The Carolina Hurricanes are set to close out the regular season with their lone trip to Canada's capital, taking on the Senators in Game 82.

-

When: Thursday, April 17

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -105

-

Canes Record: 47-29-5 (99 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-2 Loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, April 16

-

Senators Record: 34-30-7 (95 Points, 4th - Atlantic Division)

Senators Last Game: 4-3 Loss (OT) to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, April 15

Last Game...

  • With seven lineup regulars not skating due to "bumps and bruises", the Canes came up short against the Canadiens on Wednesday.
  • Taylor Hall and Tyson Jost scored and Bradly Nadeau recorded his first NHL point, but ultimately, it was a 4-2 loss.

Previous Meetings vs. OTT...

  • December 13: Linus Ullmark shut the door on Carolina at Lenovo Center, stopping all 32 shots in a 3-0 Senators win.
  • November 16: Spencer Martin made 25 saves to notch his first NHL shutout as the Canes won 4-0 in Raleigh.

Who's Not Playing Tonight?

  • Sebastian Aho, Jackson Blake, Jalen Chatfield, Seth Jarvis, Jordan Martinook, Jordan Staal, and Jaccob Slavin all did not play last night in Montreal and are not expected to play again tonight.
  • The team has said that all are resting "minor bumps and bruises", aiming to get them all to 100% ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

A Look At The Kids...

  • Skyler Brind'Amour and Domenick Fensore made their NHL debuts last night, while Bradly Nadeau skated in his second NHL game.
  • Nadeau nabbed his first career point with an assist on Tyson Jost's third-period goal, Fensore led all Canes defensemen with five shots on net and Brind'Amour became the sixth North Carolina-born player to appear in an NHL game.

In Net...

  • Frederik Andersen (13-7-1 | 2.29 GAA | .907 SV%) is expected between the pipes after Pyotr Kochetkov (27-15-3 | 2.59 GAA | .898 SV%) started last night's game in Montreal.
  • Andersen enters today's action having hit a speed bump as of late, allowing four goals in three straight starts after conceding two or fewer in his prior eight appearances. The Danish backstop is 11-7-4 against the Senators in his career, including three wins in four starts with Carolina.

On The Other Side...

  • The Ottawa Senators are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017, locked into a first-round meeting with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
  • While it remains to be seen who plays and who doesn't for Ottawa tonight, defenseman Thomas Chabot enters with 10 points in his last eight games.
  • Netminder Linus Ullmark has won six of his last seven games, and his .911 SV% on the season ranks tied for sixth among all NHL goalies (with at least 40 GP).

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their white uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will head home postgame and await the release of their first-round playoff schedule.
  • Next Game: Date TBA | Round 1, Game 1 vs. New Jersey | Time TBD | Tickets | Parking

