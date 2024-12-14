Recap: Canes Shut Out By Senators

Carolina held scoreless at home for the first time this season

RECAP

© Cato Cataldo / Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves on 21 shots to give his team a chance, but the Carolina Hurricanes couldn't find a way past Linus Ullmark (32 saves) at the other end as they fell 3-0 to the Ottawa Senators at Lenovo Center on Friday.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES

The Canes carried play in the first period, outshooting Ottawa 10-6 and earning two power-play opportunities, but the Senators opened the scoring at 4:04 of the second stanza. Both netminders went save-for-save from there until another Ottawa goal at 14:45 doubled the visitors' advantage, and an empty-netter in the final minute of play sealed the game.

OTT at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • After the Canes posted a 4-0 shutout of the Sens on Nov. 16, Ottawa got its revenge tonight. The loss marks Carolina's first time being shut out at home since March 12 of this year.
  • Despite the result, players and Rod Brind'Amour each spoke postgame about the improved defensive structure and effort on display in front of the team's 83rd consecutive capacity crowd tonight. The Canes' penalty kill was perfect for the fifth straight game - their longest such stretch of the season.
  • While his point streak came to an end, Shayne Gostisbehere was one of the most noticeable Carolina skaters on the ice. He ranked T-3rd on the team in shots (3) and second in ice time (21:08) behind Brent Burns.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the low-scoring loss and what he liked from his group despite the result...

"We've got a couple of guys who - we've been saying this for a while - have got to be a little more 'around it.' But I thought the game was, maybe of the last handful of games, one of our better games. No odd-man rushes, it felt good about how we were defending. We created enough chances that had a couple of good looks, but their goalie played really well."

Rod Brind'Amour on the fine margins in the game...

"That's hockey. I think they got the one bounce, and they created it. On the first goal, we had the puck and we didn't get it out, then they put it to the net and find a way in. Then they did a nice job defending and we didn't get odd-man rushes either, so we had to grind to get our opportunities. We had a few went off the (goalie's stick) knob, you know, that's an inch here or there and the game's a little different. But I like the effort, and I like the process, how we went about the game. It felt better, that's for sure."

Sebastian Aho on needing to find ways to win tight games...

"Obviously I've got to be better, no question about it. But at the same time I think we've got to find some chemistry between linemates. Especially on the nights when you're not feeling it, just finding ways to create something and especially not give them anything...It's not always easy, it's not always going your way, but that's the time when you need to grind one out. So I've got to be better, and obviously our line's got to be better."

Jordan Staal on how the team can improve offensively...

"I think we can be a little heavier in the offensive zone. We're a little bit one-and-done, not really getting on our forecheck and just having heavy shift, heavy shift after heavy shift. There's a few sporadic ones here and there. When you start taking over games is when you start putting in three or four, getting calls after and wearing teams down. There's times where you see it, but not consistent at all."

Postgame Quotes: Rod Brind'Amour

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to practice on Saturday before Sunday's divisional clash at home against Columbus.

Next Game: Sunday, Dec. 15 vs. Columbus | 5:00 pm | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

News Feed

Bradly Nadeau Named To Canada's 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship Roster

Projected Lineup: December 13 vs. Ottawa

Preview: December 13 vs. Ottawa

Jack Drury Undergoes Hand Surgery

Injury Report: Drury To Undergo Surgery On Injured Hand

Hurricanes Recall Riley Stillman From Chicago

Hurricanes Recall Tyson Jost From Wolves

Recap: Canes Top Sharks With Third-Period Push

Hurricanes Assign Ty Smith To Chicago

Projected Lineup: December 10 vs. San Jose

Preview: December 10 vs. San Jose

Tokarski Brings Experience, Veteran Presence To Canes

Hurricanes Recall Ty Smith From Chicago

Recap: Canes' Second-Period Slip Proves Costly On Long Island

Projected Lineup: December 7 at NY Islanders

Canes Release Brendan Lemieux From Contract

Hurricanes Assign Riley Stillman To Chicago

Preview: December 7 at NY Islanders