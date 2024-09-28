Preseason Preview: September 28 at Florida

Canes and Cats wrap up a weekend back-to-back set

16x9 092824 Preseason Lead
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers head south for their second of two matchups this weekend.

-

When: Saturday, September 28

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. ET

Watch: A stream to watch tonight's game will appear on the homepage of Hurricanes.com shortly before puck drop. In accordance with NHL policy, the broadcast will only be available to those in-market for the Canes or Panthers. For out-of-market fans, tonight's game is expected to be available on ESPN+.

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

9.28.24 Roster

Last Game

  • A veteran Canes lineup took it to a young bunch of Panthers on Friday, beating them by a score of 8-2.
  • Sean Walker led the way with three points and six other players had two-point evenings.
  • Frederik Andersen backstopped the group for all 60 minutes, stopping 15 out of 17 shots faced in the win.

Veteran Rule

  • As a reminder, NHL teams must dress at least eight “veterans” in each preseason contest. “Veterans” are skaters who played 30 NHL games the previous season, goalies who dressed in 50 NHL games or played in 30 NHL games the previous year, any player who has played 100+ NHL games, or a current year first-round pick.

Spence's Turn?

  • Of the five goalies in training camp with the Canes, four have dressed thus far in preseason play. The one who hasn't, Spencer Martin, may get the nod this evening.
  • Claimed off waivers in January from Columbus, "Spence" went 4-1-1 with the Canes the rest of the season.

Fresh Faces

  • Five players - Domenick Fensore, Spencer Martin, Bryce Montgomery, Joakim Ryan, and Gleb Trikozov - playing in tonight's game will make their 2024 preseason debut for Carolina.
  • 13 players in tonight's lineup have not yet appeared in a regular season game with the Carolina Hurricanes.
  • Skyler Brind'Amour and Rocco Grimaldi are attending training camp on professional tryouts.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.
  • Defenseman Riley Stillman (lower-body injury) has worked in a no-contact sweater each day of training camp thus far.
  • Defenseman Scott Morrow (undisclosed) missed two practices last week, returned on Monday, but did not skate Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters for all six preseason games.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are off on Sunday before returning to practice at Invisalign Arena on Monday and Tuesday to get set for a home tilt against the Predators on Wednesday.
  • Next Game: Wednesday, October 2 vs. Nashville | COMMUNITY PRESEASON GAME ($10 General Admission) | Tickets | Parking

