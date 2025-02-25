NHL Announces Time Changes For Games On March 11 And 25

March 11 game to become ESPN+ exclusive

timechange_2-25
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League today announced that the Carolina Hurricanes game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Mar. 11, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lenovo Center, has been rescheduled to at 7:30 p.m. and will now be on ESPN+. It was also announced that the team’s game against the Nashville Predators on Mar. 25, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Lenovo Center, has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. and will now be on FanDuel Sports Network.

