NHL Announces Time Changes For Games On March 11 And 25

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League today announced that the Carolina Hurricanes game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Mar. 11, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lenovo Center, has been rescheduled to at 7:30 p.m. and will now be on ESPN+. It was also announced that the team’s game against the Nashville Predators on Mar. 25, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Lenovo Center, has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. and will now be on FanDuel Sports Network.