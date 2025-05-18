NHL Announces Conference Final Information

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes may not know who they're facing yet in the 2025 Eastern Conference Final, but they do know when they're playing.

Following the conclusion of the Dallas Stars' Game 6 defeat of the Winnipeg Jets, the NHL announced the schedule for the Conference Final Round, including both possible outcomes for the Canes.

Rod Brind'Amour's group will face either the Florida Panthers or the Toronto Maple Leafs, depending on who emerges victorious in Sunday's Game 7.

Tickets for all Eastern Conference Final home games at Lenovo Center are on sale now and can be purchased below.