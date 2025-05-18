NHL Announces Conference Final Information

Game 1 set for Tuesday, regardless of who Carolina faces

5.17.25 Raise Up
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes may not know who they're facing yet in the 2025 Eastern Conference Final, but they do know when they're playing.

Following the conclusion of the Dallas Stars' Game 6 defeat of the Winnipeg Jets, the NHL announced the schedule for the Conference Final Round, including both possible outcomes for the Canes.

Rod Brind'Amour's group will face either the Florida Panthers or the Toronto Maple Leafs, depending on who emerges victorious in Sunday's Game 7.

Potential ECF Schedule vs. Florida

Game
Day
Date
Opponent
Time
Venue
Networks
Game 1
Tuesday
May 20
Florida
8 p.m.
Lenovo Center
TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS,
Game 2
Thursday
May 22
Florida
8 p.m.
Lenovo Center
TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS,
Game 3
Saturday
May 24
at Florida
8 p.m.
Amerant Bank Arena
TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 4
Monday
May 26
at Florida
8 p.m.
Amerant Bank Arena
TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 5*
Wednesday
May 28
Florida
8 p.m.
Lenovo Center
TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 6*
Friday
May 30
at Florida
8 p.m.
Amerant Bank Arena
TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 7*
Sunday
June 1
Florida
8 p.m.
Lenovo Center
TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

Potential ECF Schedule vs. Toronto

Game
Day
Date
Opponent
Time
Venue
Networks
Game 1
Tuesday
May 20
at Toronto
8 p.m.
Scotiabank Arena
TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 2
Thursday
May 22
at Toronto
8 p.m.
Scotiabank Arena
TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 3
Saturday
May 24
Toronto
8 p.m.
Lenovo Center
TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 4
Monday
May 26
Toronto
8 p.m.
Lenovo Center
TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 5*
Wednesday
May 28
at Toronto
8 p.m.
Scotiabank Arena
TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 6*
Friday
May 30
Toronto
8 p.m.
Lenovo Center
TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 7*
Sunday
June 1
at Toronto
8 p.m.
Scotiabank Arena
TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

