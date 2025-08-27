NHL Announces Canes' National TV Games

League also announces seven regular-season game time adjustments

nationaltv_8-27
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League today announced that the Carolina Hurricanes will have 10 regular-season games televised nationally by its rightsholders, ESPN and Turner. In conjunction with that announcement, the league has adjusted the start times for seven of Carolina’s games, five of which are at home. Of the 10 nationally-televised games, seven will be on ESPN+ and Turner will air three games on TNT.

Along with the league’s announced time changes because of national television, it was also announced that the Hurricanes’ game on Oct. 28 against the Vegas Golden Knights will now face off at 6:30 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes 2025-26 National Television Schedule

DATE
OPPONENT
TIME
VENUE
CARRIER
Thurs, Oct. 9
vs. New Jersey
7:30 p.m.*
Lenovo Center
ESPN+
Thurs, Oct. 30
vs. NY Islanders
7:30 p.m.*
Lenovo Center
ESPN+
Tues, Nov. 4
at NY Rangers
7:30 p.m.
Madison Square Garden
TNT
Wed, Nov. 19
at Minnesota
9:30 p.m.
Xcel Energy Center
TNT
Thurs, Dec. 4
vs. Toronto
7:30 p.m.*
Lenovo Center
ESPN+
Tues, Dec. 9
vs. Columbus
7:30 p.m.*
Lenovo Center
ESPN+
Tues, Jan. 13
at St. Louis
7:30 p.m.*
Enterprise Center
ESPN+
Mon, Jan. 19
vs. Buffalo
1:30 p.m.
Lenovo Center
TNT
Thurs, Jan. 22
vs. Chicago
7:00 p.m.
Lenovo Center
ESPN+
Tues, Mar. 31
at Columbus
7:30 p.m.*
Nationwide Arena
ESPN+

*includes a game time change
All Times Eastern

