NHL Announces Canes' National TV Games

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League today announced that the Carolina Hurricanes will have 10 regular-season games televised nationally by its rightsholders, ESPN and Turner. In conjunction with that announcement, the league has adjusted the start times for seven of Carolina’s games, five of which are at home. Of the 10 nationally-televised games, seven will be on ESPN+ and Turner will air three games on TNT.

Along with the league’s announced time changes because of national television, it was also announced that the Hurricanes’ game on Oct. 28 against the Vegas Golden Knights will now face off at 6:30 p.m.