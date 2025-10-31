Nadeau Living His 'Dream' With First NHL Goal

RALEIGH, N.C. - During his postgame address to his team, Carolina Hurricanes Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour praised the "individual efforts" that fueled a 6-2 win over the New York Islanders on Thursday.

There was Taylor Hall, winning a battle of first-overall picks as he slipped past rookie blueliner Matthew Schaefer to set up Jackson Blake's momentum-restoring goal in the third. There was Andrei Svechnikov, scoring a "Vintage Svech" goal, flying down the right wing before cutting hard to the net and finding just enough room upstairs on David Rittich. There was even Mike Reilly, potting his first regular-season goal since April 9, 2024, and becoming the first defenseman this season to score a shorthanded goal.

But before all of that, there was Bradly Nadeau. Skating in just his sixth career game - his third this season - the 20-year-old enjoyed a moment that will undoubtedly stick with him forever: his first NHL goal.

"It's an unbelievable feeling," he said following the win. "You dream to score a goal in the NHL as a kid, and I was able to do that tonight."