RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will wrap up their 20th Anniversary Championship Celebration presented by Pepsi on Tuesday, Dec. 9. Puck drop for the divisional tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for 7:30 p.m. and includes a handful of can't-miss events for all Caniacs.
Know Before You Go: Dec. 9 vs. CBJ
Arrive early for Canes' final installment of their 20th Anniv. Championship Celebration
Take A Photo With The Trophy
The Stanley Cup® is back in Raleigh for the occasion! Before Tuesday's game, all fans will have the opportunity to take a photo with hockey's holy grail.
Photos will take place on the South Plaza from 4:00-6:30 p.m., and fans can join one of three lines for trophy photo access. Select parking lots will open at 3:30 p.m., and guests may begin lining up at that time.
One line will be free for the general public, one will be exclusive for Season Ticket Members (see details below) and the third will be for fans who purchase a Trophy Photo Pass ticket package (includes game ticket), which will allow faster access to take photos.
STMs can show their STM Discount Card in the Hurricanes app to access the STM-specific line for photos with the Stanley Cup on a 'seat for seat' basis.
© Kaydee Gawlik
Pregame Ceremony & Mystery Pucks
Prior to puck drop, members of the 2006 Stanley Cup® Champion Canes team will be honored in an on-ice ceremony. Be in your seats by 7:15 p.m. to cheer on the champs and enjoy the full show.
Plus, beginning when doors open at 6:00 p.m., the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation will be selling specialty mystery pucks for the occasion. These limited-edition pucks, each autographed by a Hurricanes player, are available for $55 each and include a certificate of authenticity and tax receipt, with all proceeds benefiting the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation. There is a limit of one puck per person.
Mystery pucks will be sold outside the arena on the South side, adjacent to the VIP Entrance.
2006 Champs Poster Giveaway
Upon exiting the building after Tuesday's game, all fans in attendance will receive a unique commemorative "2006 Champs" poster, complete with caricatures of each member of the '06 Canes.