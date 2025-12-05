Know Before You Go: Dec. 9 vs. CBJ

Take A Photo With The Trophy

The Stanley Cup® is back in Raleigh for the occasion! Before Tuesday's game, all fans will have the opportunity to take a photo with hockey's holy grail.

Photos will take place on the South Plaza from 4:00-6:30 p.m., and fans can join one of three lines for trophy photo access. Select parking lots will open at 3:30 p.m., and guests may begin lining up at that time.

One line will be free for the general public, one will be exclusive for Season Ticket Members (see details below) and the third will be for fans who purchase a Trophy Photo Pass ticket package (includes game ticket), which will allow faster access to take photos.

STMs can show their STM Discount Card in the Hurricanes app to access the STM-specific line for photos with the Stanley Cup on a 'seat for seat' basis.