Jarvis Gives Canes A Fifth Consecutive Win With Overtime Winner
#24 extends his goal streak to five consecutive games
Scoreless Start...
Returning to home ice for the first time in a week, the Canes went into battle tonight down three key forwards.
Although Jack Drury (lower-body injury) and Teuvo Teravainen (upper-body injury) took part in morning skate, neither were ready to return this evening. Package those tow with a new injury to Jesper Fast (undisclosed), the team was forced to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
With Tony DeAngelo drawing back into the lineup for the first time since February 25, the Canes had some trouble adjusting to the new lines and pairings, taking the feared too many men infraction.
The first penalty led to Carolina having to kill off 1:20 of five-on-three time for Philadelphia, one of the key stages of the first period.
Thanks to a few keys stops from Frederik Andersen the group was able to come out unscathed.
Although Carolina had a few chances of their own, Sam Ersson was up to the task at the other end of the ice, sending the game the the middle frame scoreless.
Got Going In The Second...
Both teams knocked on the door of the game-opening goal in the first, including a would-have-been Philadelphia tally that was overturned for offsides, but in the second, neither side had to wait long.
Jordan Martinook kicked off the first of what went on to be two strikes in 25 seconds, first putting home a Martin Necas pass on the rush.
Giving Carolina the first lead of the game, Philadelphia stripped it right away on the bump-up shift.
After Andersen had just denied Travis Sanheim on a breakaway moments earlier, the Canes gave up another breakaway, and this one Scott Laughton cashed in on.
Mildly concerning after the team allowed three breakaway goals on Saturday in Toronto, thankfully, that didn't spoil Carolina's entire period.
During the middle stages of the frame Jalen Chatfield stepped up with a timely goal to put his team back in front, his second in three games.
Stepping up in transition, Sebastian Aho dropped one off for #5, who unleashed an 89.6 mph blast past Ersson.
Philadelphia's Push & Jarvy's Response...
Playing for their playoff lives, the Flyers came out with their best hockey in the third period.
Conversely, Carolina, was not very sharp.
Mix those two together and it felt unsurprising that the visitors were able to tie the game inside the final 10 minutes.
Philadelphia forward Travis Konecny cleaned up the scraps after a scramble in front of Andersen's net, evening the score at 2-2 and eventually forcing overtime.
The Flyers outshot the Canes 16-7 over the course of the final frame, but in the extra session, the team flipped things around.
Just 1:28 in, Brent Burns worked in on a two-on-one with Jarvis with a pass across, therein lied the finish.
They Said It
Rod Brind'Amour with a blunt assessment of his team's game...
"We got away with one. [Our] goalie played great. We were pretty bad, to be quite honest. They were good. They were desperate. We knew what we were getting into. We just could never get going. Credit to them. We were looking for an easier night than we needed to. Consequently, it looked like that."
Jordan Martinook sharing a similar thought process...
"The third wasn't what we wanted to come out with. We were on our heels to start, then we got a little bit of traction. Give them credit, they're playing desperate hockey too. THey're going to come at us. We have to learn from it, try and manage the puck a little better and move on to tomorrow night."
What's Next?
The Canes will fly to D.C. immediately post-game and take on the Capitals on Friday.