Jarvis Gives Canes A Fifth Consecutive Win With Overtime Winner

Scoreless Start...

Returning to home ice for the first time in a week, the Canes went into battle tonight down three key forwards.

Although Jack Drury (lower-body injury) and Teuvo Teravainen (upper-body injury) took part in morning skate, neither were ready to return this evening. Package those tow with a new injury to Jesper Fast (undisclosed), the team was forced to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

With Tony DeAngelo drawing back into the lineup for the first time since February 25, the Canes had some trouble adjusting to the new lines and pairings, taking the feared too many men infraction.

The first penalty led to Carolina having to kill off 1:20 of five-on-three time for Philadelphia, one of the key stages of the first period.

Thanks to a few keys stops from Frederik Andersen the group was able to come out unscathed.

Although Carolina had a few chances of their own, Sam Ersson was up to the task at the other end of the ice, sending the game the the middle frame scoreless.