Injury Report: Drury To Undergo Surgery On Injured Hand

RALEIGH, N.C. - Carolina Hurricanes forward Jack Drury will be out of the lineup for the foreseeable future after breaking a bone in his hand in Tuesday's win over San Jose.

Rod Brind'Amour did not offer a timetable for his return on Thursday but confirmed that Drury will have a procedure as a result of the injury.

"He's either had or is having hand surgery today, so he's going to be out," said Brind'Amour. "I can't tell you how long, but he's got a broken something in his thumb."

The 24-year-old skated 3:06 in the first period of Tuesday's tilt but did not return to the game for the second period. Late in the frame, he blocked a shot that appeared to strike his hand and could have caused the injury, but returned for another shift before the intermission, drawing praise from his coach who called him a "tough kid."

In his stead, the Hurricanes have recalled Tyson Jost from the Chicago Wolves. Jost has appeared in seven games with the Canes this season and scored in a 5-2 win over Vegas on Nov. 11, and skated on a line with Jackson Blake and William Carrier at Thursday's practice.

"He's always been that guy (to get called up first). If we were keeping 13 forwards, he probably would have been here all year. He's played in the NHL for a long time, and he can play all the positions up front. And he can kill (penalties) and be on the power play, like he's kind of done a little bit of everything.

"Especially when a guy like Jack goes down, it's an easier kind of 'okay, here's an NHL guy that can skate and play any of the positions we ask,' that's an easy fit," said Brind'Amour.