Inside The Canes' New Road Uniforms

RALEIGH, N.C. - On Feb. 18, 2023, nearly 57,000 Caniacs packed NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium as the Carolina Hurricanes made their outdoor debut, defeating the Washington Capitals 4-1.
At its root, it was a hockey game. But more than that, it was a celebration.
With the eyes of the hockey world locked on the City of Oaks for the NHL's annual Stadium Series game, a fanbase and a community finally got their chance in the spotlight - and delivered a party unlike any other.
"That game helped display our beautiful blend of NHL hockey with our local, collegiate tailgating environment," said Hurricanes President Doug Warf.
As hosts of such a standout soiree, the Canes sported something special for the occasion, highlighted by a two-tone, almost entirely black and red sweater that still dots capacity crowds in Lenovo Center to this day.
So when the decision was made to update the team's current road uniform, inspiration quickly came from that watershed day in 2023 and the uniform that accompanied it.
"Many of our fans continue to wear and request that [Stadium Series] jersey because it was artfully designed and it conjures up memories of that fantastic event for our team, fans and region," said Warf.
"We are excited that the new iteration of the road jersey can utilize key elements from that Stadium Series jersey as an homage to the event and as a tribute to the tailgating environment - the Carolina Culture - that we have built."