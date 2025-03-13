Injury Report: Svechnikov 'Doubtful' To Play On Friday

Orlov "has a better chance of returning to the lineup"

3.13.25 Svech IR
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - As the Carolina Hurricanes go for a sixth consecutive win on Friday, they'll likely be doing so without forward Andrei Svechnikov.

An important piece to the team's forward group, #37 suffered an injury during Sunday's victory over Winnipeg and did not play in Tuesday's defeat of Tampa Bay. Rod Brind'Amour said that the forward was around the team in street clothes on Thursday and is "feeling better" but is "doubtful" to dress as the Canes kick off a back-to-back set against Detroit.

Svechnikov was in the midst of a tough stretch before going down, held pointless in five consecutive games, and registering 15 penalty minutes in the most recent four. Despite the struggles, he leads the team in power-play goals this season (9) and sits third on the team in points (43).

Brind'Amour said he didn't anticipate the injury being a long-term one, but did not give any indication regarding when we could see the 24-year-old winger back on the ice.

Without Svechnikov, here's how the forward lines looked at Thursday's skate at Lenovo Center:

Blake - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Roslovic

Martinook - Staal - Stankoven

Robinson - Jankowski - Jost

CAR@TOR: Svechnikov scores goal against Anthony Stolarz

On a healthier note, Dmitry Orlov remains on the cusp of drawing back in the lineup.

The defenseman has missed the team's last three games with an upper-body injury, his first three absences since signing with the Canes on July 1, 2023. Second on the blue line with his 24 points, Orlov has taken part in several practices with the team this week and Rod Brind'Amour said that the team is just waiting on the veteran to say that he's 100%.

The opportunity has allowed top prospect Scott Morrow to play his fifth and sixth NHL games. Although Morrow's right-handedness offsets the previously established even split of three left-handed shots and three right-handed shots on the blue line, the AHL All-Star is aiming to show that he can make it work.

"I just try and play with confidence and start off by doing my job, keeping it simple," Morrow said after Sunday's win over Winnipeg, where he earned his first NHL point. "Right now, I'm just trying to show I can earn a job. When the offense comes, it comes."

