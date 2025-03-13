Injury Report: Svechnikov 'Doubtful' To Play On Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. - As the Carolina Hurricanes go for a sixth consecutive win on Friday, they'll likely be doing so without forward Andrei Svechnikov.

An important piece to the team's forward group, #37 suffered an injury during Sunday's victory over Winnipeg and did not play in Tuesday's defeat of Tampa Bay. Rod Brind'Amour said that the forward was around the team in street clothes on Thursday and is "feeling better" but is "doubtful" to dress as the Canes kick off a back-to-back set against Detroit.

Svechnikov was in the midst of a tough stretch before going down, held pointless in five consecutive games, and registering 15 penalty minutes in the most recent four. Despite the struggles, he leads the team in power-play goals this season (9) and sits third on the team in points (43).

Brind'Amour said he didn't anticipate the injury being a long-term one, but did not give any indication regarding when we could see the 24-year-old winger back on the ice.

Without Svechnikov, here's how the forward lines looked at Thursday's skate at Lenovo Center:

Blake - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Roslovic

Martinook - Staal - Stankoven

Robinson - Jankowski - Jost