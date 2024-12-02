Hurricanes Sign Goaltender Dustin Tokarski

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed goaltender Dustin Tokarski to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Tokarski $775,000 on the NHL level or $100,000 in the American Hockey League (AHL) with a guarantee of at least $150,000 for the 2024-25 season.

“Dustin has played very well for the Wolves this season,” said Tulsky. “Given the injury to Frederik Andersen, we felt it was important to add to our depth at the goaltending position and this gives us another option with significant NHL experience.”

Tokarski, 35, has earned a record of 4-1-0 with a 1.61 goals-against average and .933 save percentage in five AHL games with the Chicago Wolves this season. Originally selected by the Lightning in the fifth round, 122nd overall, at the 2008 NHL Draft, he has appeared in 80 career NHL games with Tampa Bay, Montreal, Anaheim, Buffalo and Pittsburgh, going 23-34-12 with a 3.15 goals-against average and .902 save percentage. The Humboldt, Sask., native has played 428 career AHL games, earning a regular-season record of 220-147-40, with a 2.55 goals-against average and .911 save percentage, and winning Calder Cup championships in 2012 (Norfolk) and 2019 (Charlotte).

Prior to turning professional, Tokarski spent his junior hockey career with the Spokane Chiefs, going 77-39-7 in 129 career appearances with a 2.18 goals-against average and .925 save percentage, and backstopping the Chiefs to the 2008 Memorial Cup title. He won a gold medal with Canada at the 2009 World Junior Championship, winning all four of his games with a 2.65 goals against average and .906 save percentage.