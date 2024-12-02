Hurricanes Recall Stillman From Chicago

Goaltender Yaniv Perets assigned to Chicago

Stillman_Perets_122

© Ross Dettman/Chicago Wolves

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Riley Stillman from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). The team has also assigned goaltender Yaniv Perets to the Wolves.

Stillman, 26, who missed the Hurricanes’ first 14 games of the season with a lower body injury, has registered two assists in six appearances with the Wolves this season. The Peterborough, Ontario native spent the 2023-24 season with the Rochester Americans, totaling six points (2g, 4a) and 49 penalty minutes in 47 games played. The 6’2”, 207 lbs. blueliner signed with Carolina as a free agent on July 3. Originally selected by Florida in the fourth round, 114th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft, he has registered 26 points (4g, 22a) in 158 career NHL games with Florida, Chicago, Vancouver and Buffalo.

Perets, 24, made his season debut on Saturday in Florida, stopping six of seven shots during the third period. The 6’1”, 181-pound netminder has posted a 1-2-0 record, 3.67 goals-against average, .825 save percentage in three AHL games with Chicago this season. Perets spent the 2023-24 season with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL, registering an 18-11-3 record, 2.99 GAA, .889 SV% and two shutouts in 34 games. He made his NHL/Hurricanes debut in relief against Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024, stopping the only shot he faced over 12:46 in the third period.

