Hurricanes Recall Riley Stillman From Chicago

Defenseman signed with Carolina as a free agent on July 3, 2024

1.21.25 Stiller

© Ross Dettman/Chicago Wolves

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Riley Stillman from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Stillman, 26, who missed the Hurricanes’ first 14 games of the season with a lower body injury, has not appeared in an NHL game this season, and has registered five points (2g, 3a) in 15 appearances with the Wolves. The Peterborough, Ont. native spent the 2023-24 season with the Rochester Americans, totaling six points (2g, 4a) and 49 penalty minutes in 47 games played. The 6’2”, 207 lbs. blueliner signed with Carolina as a free agent on July 3. Originally selected by Florida in the fourth round, 114th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft, he has registered 26 points (4g, 22a) in 158 career NHL games with Florida, Chicago, Vancouver and Buffalo.

News Feed

Canes Donate $30,000 To Western NC Organizations

Recap: Kotkaniemi, Kochetkov Lift Canes To Third Straight Win

Projected Lineup: January 21 at Dallas

Preview: January 21 at Dallas

Recap: Canes Rally On Milestone Night For Andersen, Staal

Projected Lineup: January 20 at Chicago

Hurricanes Assign Ty Smith To Chicago

Preview: January 20 at Chicago

Recap: Jarvis' Double Paces Canes' Win Over Vegas

Projected Lineup: January 17 vs. Vegas

Canes Activate Frederik Andersen From Injured Reserve

Preview: January 17 vs. Vegas

Recap: 'Ugly Hockey' Costs Canes In Buffalo

Projected Lineup: January 15 at Buffalo

Preview: January 15 at Buffalo

Eric Staal Leaves Lasting Legacy In North Carolina

Canes Place Andersen On Injured Reserve

Staal Named NHL's Second Star of the Week