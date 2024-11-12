Hurricanes Reassign Ty Smith To Chicago

Defenseman has not appeared in an NHL game this season

240918_MEDIA_DAY_SMITH_JL201652
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned defenseman Ty Smith to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Smith, 24, has not appeared in an NHL game this season and has posted two assists and a plus-1 rating in three games with the Wolves. The Lloydminster, Alb, native spent the 2023-24 season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, totaling 43 points (9g, 34a) in 63 games played. Originally selected by New Jersey in the first round, 17th overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft, he has appeared in 123 career NHL games with New Jersey and Pittsburgh, earning 47 points (8g, 39a) and totaling 48 penalty minutes.

