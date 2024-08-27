Hurricanes Launching New Marketplace Travel Platform, 'Canes Travel'

RALEIGH, N.C. – Doug Warf, President of Hurricanes Holdings, LLC, today announced the launch of Canes Travel, a BookSeats Experience designed to help Hurricanes fans to book custom, ticket-inclusive travel packages to both home and away games.

“Canes Travel will provide a one-stop shop for Hurricanes fans to book custom flight, hotel and ticket packages,” said Warf. “This platform will provide an innovative way to watch the Hurricanes play all over North America, while offering exclusive discounts for fans who choose to bundle two or more services. We’re excited for Canes Travel to help our fans create unique, lifelong memories throughout each and every hockey season.”

Canes Travel, a BookSeats Experience, will help Hurricanes and hockey fans all over the world build and book ticket-inclusive travel packages with exclusive discounted rates. The options are fully customizable to each fan, adjustable for preference and budget to personalize every aspect of attending a Hurricanes game. When fans choose to bundle two or more services, they unlock exclusive discounted rates, saving them up to 30% on trips and experiences.

Fans can learn more and build travel packages for the upcoming 2024-25 season at hurricanes.bookseats.com.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Carolina Hurricanes to bring Canes Travel to life for Hurricanes fans around the world," said Joseph DeMarinis, founder and CEO of BookSeats. "Our mission at BookSeats is to enhance fan engagement, streamline convenience, and deepen the connection between fans and their favorite teams. By creating Canes Travel, we are excited to offer Hurricanes fans a unique and personalized way to experience their games, both at home and on the road, and to help them create unforgettable memories throughout the hockey season.”

About BookSeats

BookSeats revolutionizes fan travel with its innovative technology, allowing users to seamlessly build and book personalized, discounted ticket-inclusive travel packages. The live marketplace connects to top suppliers, offering a streamlined experience for event-goers. Beyond individual fans, BookSeats Experience empowers teams, leagues, and event planners to create branded travel platforms, enhancing fan experiences, unlocking global growth, generating revenue, and gaining valuable customer insights.