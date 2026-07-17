Deslauriers got 'chills' seeing name engraved on Stanley Cup

But one phone call from Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky told the 35-year-old forward just how much his contributions were appreciated.

Players have to play 41 regular-season games or one game in the Stanley Cup Final to earn the right to have their name engraved on the Cup.

Deslauriers played seven regular-season games for Carolina and one game during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, against the Ottawa Senators in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

However, there is a stipulation, added in 1994, that allows a team to petition the Commissioner for permission to have a players’ name put on the Stanley Cup.

The Hurricanes did just that, understanding that Deslauriers earned the honor of having his name alongside teammates such as Jordan Staal, Sebastian Aho and Jaccob Slavin.

"I got a call I think on the day before the (championship celebration) parade talking about what I did for the organization," Deslauriers said Friday. "It was a long, 15-minute talk with me and Tulsky, and then he said that they petitioned for my name and that it was actually not hard and asked me how I wanted to write it on.

"Still thinking about it gives me chills."