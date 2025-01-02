Hurricanes Assign Riley Stillman To Chicago

Defenseman signed with Carolina as a free agent on July 3, 2024

1.2.25 Stillman

© Milwaukee Admirals/Flickr

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Riley Stillman to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Stillman, 26, who missed the Hurricanes’ first 14 games of the season with a lower body injury, has not appeared in an NHL game this season, and has registered four points (1g, 3a) in nine appearances with the Wolves. The Peterborough, Ontario native spent the 2023-24 season with the Rochester Americans, totaling six points (2g, 4a) and 49 penalty minutes in 47 games played. The 6’2”, 207 lbs. blueliner signed with Carolina as a free agent on July 3. Originally selected by Florida in the fourth round, 114th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft, he has registered 26 points (4g, 22a) in 158 career NHL games with Florida, Chicago, Vancouver and Buffalo.

