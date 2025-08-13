Durham Bulls To Host Canes-Themed "Hockey Night" On September 12

Catch the Bulls in Canes crossover uniforms at the DBAP

8.13.25 Bulls
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - As the Carolina Hurricanes get set for training camp in mid-September, the Durham Bulls are celebrating the upcoming 2025-26 Canes season with their annual "Hockey Night" at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Friday, Sept. 12, against the Norfolk Tides.

The Bulls will once again sport specialty crossover jerseys, a staple of the annual event since its debut in 2018, which will then be auctioned off to benefit the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation. This year's threads pay homage to the Canes' 2023 Stadium Series jerseys.

Last year, Jalen Chatfield threw out the ceremonial first pitch, and the Canes helped "Light The Bull" during the seventh inning.

Tickets are available by clicking here, and fans can pre-order the jerseys here. Keep an eye on the Bulls' social media channels for more details as the date approaches.

