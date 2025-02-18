Checking In With The Canes At The 4 Nations Face-Off

RALEIGH, N.C. - The eyes of the hockey world, and much of the greater sports world, have been glued to the 4 Nations Face-Off as NHLers from the U.S., Canada, Finland and Sweden have battled it out in the first men's best-on-best international action since 2016's World Cup of Hockey.

The tournament opened with a bang in Montreal last week before shifting to Boston for the final round-robin matchups earlier this week. After the U.S. clinched a spot in Thursday's championship game with a win over Canada in a box-office battle last Saturday, the Canadians became the first time aside from Team USA to record a regulation win on Monday, solidifying a rematch in the tournament's title fight.

With the group stage in the rearview, Jaccob Slavin (USA) and Seth Jarvis (CAN) are set to represent the Carolina Hurricanes in the championship, while Sebastian Aho and Mikko Rantanen helped Finland enjoy a rivalry win in round-robin play.