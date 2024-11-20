Canes To Host Hockey Talks Game

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes will host their seventh annual Hockey Talks game on Monday, November 25th, when the team hosts the Dallas Stars at 7 p.m. Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC), Hockey Talks will encourage conversations about mental well-being and reducing stigmas associated with mental health. To help raise awareness and promote the importance of improving mental health and wellness, players will have the opportunity to wrap their sticks with green tape during warmups to show their support.

“There is a pressing and urgent need to improve youth mental health and well-being in North Carolina. Blue Cross NC is committed to helping every child and parent have the tools and resources they need to be mentally healthy, to find purpose, and to thrive.” said Kelly Calabria, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing and Corporate Social Responsibility Officer at Blue Cross NC. “We are partnering with youth, parents, and community leaders, like the Hurricanes, to build a better, healthier future for all."

The Hurricanes will partner with the North Carolina affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI NC), HopeLine, Foundation of Hope, Lucy Daniels Center, 22 Saves Hockey, and Dogs with a Purpose for Hockey Talks. These organizations provide information, resources and support to individuals and families affected by mental illness, including crisis lines available via call or text.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the following local support lines: HopeLine (919-231-4525 or 877-231-4525, available via call 24/7 or 877-231-4525 via text from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.) and NAMI (800-451-9682 via call or 919-999-6527 via text, both available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday).

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC), the leading not-for-profit health plan in North Carolina, is committed to making health care more affordable, easier to navigate and accessible for all. Since 1933, the health insurer has created programs and initiatives to provide North Carolinians the opportunity to be healthy. Blue Cross NC serves its customers and communities of more than 4.2 million members, including approximately 1.1 million on behalf of other Blue Plans. Blue Cross NC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Visit Blue Cross NC online at www.bluecrossnc.com. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About NAMI NC

North Carolina’s largest grassroots mental health organization, NAMI NC provides free support groups, educational programs and advocacy efforts throughout North Carolina. For over 30 years, NAMI NC has worked to create a world where all people affected by mental illness live healthy, fulfilling lives supported by a caring community.

About HopeLine

HopeLine is dedicated to supporting people and saving lives through caring, confidential conversations during times of crisis. Through their free and confidential crisis and suicide prevention helpline, HopeLine offers crisis intervention, supportive and nonjudgmental active listening, gentle and understanding discussion of crisis resolution and referrals to appropriate community resources.

About Foundation of Hope

Focused on conquering mental illness by investing in groundbreaking scientific research and mental health initiatives, the Foundation funds critical research focused on understanding the root causes of, and potential treatment for, mental illness. They are committed to raising awareness and supporting effective treatment programs.

About Lucy Daniels Center

A therapeutic school founded in 1989 to provide mental health services to children and families in the Triangle, Lucy Daniels Center serves nearly 700 children and their families each year. The Center believes that addressing a child’s challenges earlier will improve their chances for social and academic development.

About 22 Saves Hockey

22 Saves Hockey Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation organized for the purpose of promoting the health and wellness of military veterans. Our vision, quite simply, is to help veterans heal their invisible wounds and return them to an improved state of health and wellness. They do this by engaging veterans in health and wellness activities – primarily through recreation – and we use it as a therapeutic mechanism to address various mental health conditions that veterans may experience.

About Dogs with a Purpose

Dogs with a Purpose is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support to members of our community through canine assisted therapy. They visit hospitals, schools, senior centers, and events by request.