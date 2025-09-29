Canes To Assign Five Players To Chicago Wolves

Brind’Amour, Seeley placed on waivers for purpose of reassignment to Chicago

9.29.25 Fensore

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Canes PR
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that defensemen Dominik Badinka, Domenick Fensore and Aleksi Heimosalmi have been assigned to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

In addition, forward Skyler Brind’Amour and defenseman Ronan Seeley have been placed on waivers for the purpose of being reassigned to Chicago.

The Hurricanes’ training camp roster now consists of 25 forwards, 12 defensemen and four goaltenders, and the updated roster can be found below.

2025 Carolina Hurricanes Training Camp Roster - 9/29 Update



