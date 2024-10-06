Canes Sign Brind'Amour To One-Year, Two-Way Deal

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team signed forward Skyler Brind’Amour to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2024-25 season. Brind’Amour will earn $775,000 at the NHL level and $75,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level.

“We were impressed with Skyler’s defensive awareness last season in the AHL, and he followed that up with a strong preseason showing,” said Tulsky. “We’re excited to have him join our organization.”

Brind’Amour, 25, made his professional debut with the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) in 2023-24, registering three goals and five assists (8 points) in 54 appearances. He skated in 145 career NCAA games with Quinnipiac University from 2019-23, totaling 76 points (23g, 53a) with 84 penalty minutes and a plus-43 plus/minus rating. He helped the club win the NCAA Championship in 2022-23 and was named the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Best Defensive Forward and to the ECAC Third All-Star Team with 32 points (14g, 18a) in 41 games. The 6’2”, 195-pound forward also posted 68 points (23g, 45a) with 73 penalty minutes in 104 career British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) games with Chilliwack from 2017-2019.

A Raleigh native, Brind’Amour scored one goal in eight USHL games with the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) in 2016-17. He was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the sixth round, 177th overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft, and is the son of Hurricanes Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour.