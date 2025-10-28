Canes Reveal Hispanic Heritage Night Logo Set

RALEIGH, N.C. - When the Carolina Hurricanes return to action on home ice Tuesday, they'll not only be celebrating the end of two weeks on the road, but also Hispanic Heritage Night.

A first-time theme night for the organization, the evening will honor Hispanic culture and aims to introduce our great sport to individuals for the first time.

“We’re incredibly proud to host our first-ever Carolina Hurricanes Hispanic Heritage Night,” said Amy Daniels, Executive Director of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation. “This night is about creating meaningful connections—celebrating Hispanic culture, welcoming new fans who may be experiencing hockey for the first time, and showing our commitment to engaging a diverse community in authentic ways. From local non-profits on the plaza to dance performances and a special logo designed by a local Hispanic artist, every detail reflects the pride we have in our community.”

The aforementioned logo set, curated by Walmer Medina, a first-generation U.S. citizen who lives in Cary, combines elements of Hispanic heritage and the team's current primary emblem.

“To be able to create this logo, it’s special. I’ve worked on a lot of Hispanic Heritage pieces before, but when (Hurricanes Vice President of Marketing Matt Sutor) called me about it, he approached me about it in the right way. He knew how passionate I was about this space," Medina said. "To introduce a part of my culture to a sport that’s not very tied into it is very meaningful. It means that we get to introduce something to a new audience. I think that’s really important nowadays."