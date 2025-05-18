Canes Return To Practice, Await Eastern Conference Final Foe

RALEIGH, N.C. - After a pair of well-earned days off the ice following their five-game expunging of the Washington Capitals, the Carolina Hurricanes laced up their skates again and returned to honing their craft on Sunday.

It's cliche, and it's spoken all year long, but today, all the Canes could focus on was "their game." Still unsure of who they're going to face in the upcoming Eastern Conference Final, it was all about ensuring their details are sharp, no matter who emerges from tonight's Game 7 between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs.

"We don't even know who we're playing yet, so we're just keeping our window small. [We wanted to] come out, have a good practice today, and we'll see who we play tonight," Taylor Hall said. "[We'll] start dialing in on what we have to do to match up against them, but at the same time, we're really focused on how we're doing and what we're doing. We're pretty healthy and we feel good about how we played in the series (against Washington)..."

Regardless of who steps up as the winner, Rod Brind'Amour and the Canes know they'll be facing a good team. It's either going to be the defending Stanley Cup Champions back battling for a third consecutive Eastern Conference Championship, or a hungry group, led by talented superstars, showing that they do have what it takes to get it done this time of year.

A victory on the road for Florida would mean that Carolina will have home ice advantage, hosting Games 1 and 2 to start the series. If Toronto gets it done, the best-of-seven will begin north of the border.